EDGE Launches UNMASK Strategic Cyber Solution To Counter Digital Crime
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of UNMASK, a powerful cybersecurity solution offered by its entity ORYXLABS, a global provider of advanced digital solutions designed to help enterprises monitor, secure, and optimise their networked environments.
Developed to support law enforcement and national security organisations, this solution enables users to identify and counter the growing threat of malicious online activities carried out under the shield of digital anonymity.
As encrypted communication platforms and anonymous online services become increasingly exploited by threat actors, law enforcement and security agencies face critical challenges in protecting the digital domain. To address these challenges, UNMASK provides authorised entities with the required intelligence to uncover harmful activities and enhance cyber resilience.
Furthermore, the solution empowers agencies with cutting-edge tools to identify criminals on the dark web, track covert activities, and neutralise emerging cyber threats with speed and accuracy.
Rogerio Lemos, Chief Executive Officer, ORYXLABS, said, “UNMASK is designed to meet a critical and growing need in today’s digital security landscape. By supporting agencies with deeper visibility into complex online environments, we are enabling faster, more informed responses to digital crime, while maintaining the highest standards of responsibility and security."
With its seamless deployment and wide applicability, UNMASK is built to support agencies in tackling today’s complex digital threats by offering meaningful insights into hidden online activities with speed and precision. It is part of ORYXLABS’ growing portfolio of intelligence and cyber solutions, developed to continuously assess, monitor, and enable organisations to safeguard their exposed environments and mitigate ongoing or future cyber-attacks.
