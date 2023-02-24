UrduPoint.com

EDGE Launches Upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles At IDEX 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:15 PM

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) EDGE entity NIMR, a leading manufacturer of combat-proven wheeled military vehicles, today launched an upgraded version of its Long Range Security Operations Vehicles (LRSOV) at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023).

The upgraded LRSOV features a high strength rollover protection system, front and rear underslung capability, adaptive roof ring mounting, and removable and foldable roof structure for ease of transportation. Delivering exceptional off-road performance, the LRSOV is especially suited to long range reconnaissance missions typically undertaken by Special Forces.

Following the delivery of 1 ‘golden unit’ vehicle which performed exceptionally well during multiple trials and tests, NIMR signed a follow-on contract the leading armoured vehicles manufacturer build and deliver 10 LRSOVs by the end of 2023.

Abri du Plessis, CEO of NIMR, said, “As we continue to modernise our full range of vehicles to meet evolving operational requirements, we are delighted to showcase our LRSOV at IDEX 2023. Signing this deal with our long-standing partners in Algeria demonstrates not only the quality and performance of our new LRSOV, but also EDGE and NIMR’s commitment to increasing national exports in line with the UAE leadership’s directive. Our upgraded LRSOV is light, powerful, and mobile for traversing all terrains, and we are confident that it will fulfill the Algerian Land Forces’ operational requirements and strengthen their defence capabilities.”

