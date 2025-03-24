EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) EDGE’s Learning and Innovation Factory (LIF), a hub that offers advanced upskilling and technology-driven solutions to enhance manufacturing excellence and innovation in the defence and industrial sectors, has announced a collaboration with QuantaSim, a leading consulting and training firm specialising in cutting-edge engineering solutions, for an Engineering Bootcamp Programme.

The Engineering Bootcamp aims to develop and upskill the next generation of engineers, equipping them with the practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and innovative mindset to thrive in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The comprehensive nine-month initiative is designed for early-career engineers and utilises an in-depth interdisciplinary approach to learning. Centred around the V-Cycle model for product development, the program provides participants with hands-on training in mechanical, electrical, aerodynamics, and control systems.

Through advanced tools like Engineering Simulation, participants will develop practical prototypes and gain real-world experience by working on industry-relevant projects. The programme’s emphasis on innovation, problem-solving, and collaboration ensures that engineers are well-prepared to tackle complex challenges within the aerospace and defence industries.

Ignacio Gatell, Vice President of EDGE LIF, said, “LIF’s main objective is to drive operational excellence across all of EDGE’s entities, supporting innovators and experts in capability development that enhance operations and processes within the organisation. Our partnership with Quantasim enables us to deliver best-in-class programmes necessary for our EDGE engineers to expand their proficiencies.”

“We are excited to partner with EDGE LIF in this innovative bootcamp initiative, which reflects QuantaSim’ unwavering commitment to advancing engineering talent in the region,” said Abbass Karim, CEO of QuantaSim.

He added, “This programme is a vital step toward strengthening the workforce in aerospace and defence and fostering a culture of innovation. By providing local engineers with the tools, knowledge, and hands-on experience needed to succeed, we are not only empowering individuals but also contributing to the growth of the industry and the future of digital transformation.”

By combining the latest technological advancements with a systems approach to engineering, the programme will serve as a unique opportunity to empower local talent while boosting regional capabilities in digital thread, artificial intelligence (AI), and product lifecycle management.