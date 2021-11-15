EDGE, Lockheed Martin sign MoU to enhance capabilities for UAE Apache pilots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) EDGE, the region’s leading advanced technology group for defense and beyond, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EARTH, an entity within EDGE Group, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), that has the potential to modernise aviation capabilities for UAE Apache pilots.

Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Head of Programme Acquisition at EDGE, and John Clarke, Vice President, Capture Excellence and International business Development Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, signed the MoU during a ceremony at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

Under the agreement, EARTH will operate repair and sustainment services for the Modernised Targeting and Designator Sensor (M-TADS) systems. M-TADS, known as the ’Eyes of the Apache’, enables targeting and pilotage in day, night and/or adverse weather missions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al Zaabi said, "We have a long-standing partnership with Lockheed Martin and this new agreement is just another example of the ways both our companies are using their capabilities and taking advantage of cutting-edge technologies to provide next-level repair and maintenance support for the M-TADS systems of UAE Armed Forces Apache fleet.

"

The M-TADS Special Repair Activity (SRA) would be a long-term partnership that leverages Lockheed Martin’s decades of experience in integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems and EARTH’s in-depth understanding of the regional and global defence landscape.

"We congratulate our UAE partner for their future vision to modernise their aviation capabilities with the fielding of the AH-64E while making significant improvements to their in-country sustainment and repair capabilities," said John Varley, Lockheed Martin’s Vice President of Sensors and Global Sustainment.

The two entities will explore innovative ways to localise critical aspects of sustainment of Apaches flown by the Joint Aviation Command.

Lockheed Martin has been a committed partner to the middle East region for more than 50 years. Today, the company’s presence in the UAE has moved beyond defense systems to provide various products and services, technical support, and educational expertise to strengthen the defense industry and further expand in-country capabilities.