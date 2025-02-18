Open Menu

EDGE, Lockheed Martin To Collaborate On Advanced Chiplet Design Capabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 09:45 PM

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Lockheed Martin to collaborate on localising the design of advanced Chiplet-based processors for single-board computers.

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the LOI is aimed at enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in the global aerospace and defence market through a ‘Chiplet Ecosystem Programme’.

EDGE entity HALCON, a regional leader in the end-to-end manufacturing and production of smart weapon systems, will lead the strategic collaboration with Lockheed Martin to expand, diversify, and localise the UAE’s single-board computer electronics production capabilities.

The ‘Chiplet Ecosystem Programme’ is the latest development from HALCON’s Special Manufacturing Division and will complement the company’s advanced in-house printed circuit board (PCB) assembly facility.

Chiplet-based processors permit enhanced targeting and guidance through more sophisticated onboard computation, enabling advanced algorithms for target acquisition, tracking, and guidance. As high-performance processors, they can also efficiently handle data from multiple sensors simultaneously, providing real-time situational awareness.

