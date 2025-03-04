EDGE, MEXT Collaborate To Drive Innovation, Capability Development
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) EDGE Group’s Learning and Innovation Factory (LIF) and MEXT, one of the world’s most comprehensive digital, green transformation and capability-building centres, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance workforce development, digital transformation, and innovation across the UAE, Türkiye, and the wider GCC region.
The MoU was signed by Omar Al Zaabi, Chairman of MALATH and President of Trading and Mission Support Cluster at EDGE, and Efe Erdem, General Manager of MEXT, witnessed by Saeed Abdulwahid Khamis R Saqer AlMheiri, UAE Consul-General in Istanbul, and a delegation from the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) during a ceremony held at the MEXT Technology Centre in Istanbul, Türkiye.
As part of the MoU, LIF will be positioned as MEXT’s exclusive partner in Learning and Development, with both entities working together to design and implement upskilling programmes tailored to industry needs.
MEXT will leverage LIF’s state-of-the-art facilities for aptitude building initiatives, while LIF will use MEXT’s Technology Centre as a gateway to the Turkish market.
The partnership extends to digital and green transformation projects, with LIF prioritising MEXT as its preferred technical consultancy provider. In return, MEXT will consider LIF as a Primary partner for projects with governmental and semi-governmental entities in the UAE.
In alignment with its commitment to fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem, LIF will serve as the first entry point for MEXT’s partner companies looking to expand into the UAE. In addition, MEXT grants LIF the first right of implementation for any new use cases entering the UAE market.
Speaking on the collaboration, Al Zaabi said, “This partnership enhances the impetus for LIF and MEXT to support individuals and organisations in achieving digital transformation and proficiency development, contributing to the overall vision of the UAE to establish itself as a hub for Industry 4.0.”
For his part, Erdem added, “By joining forces, we aim to empower industries in Türkiye and the UAE with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, ultimately fostering sustainable development and innovation across multiple sectors.”
