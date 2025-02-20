EDGE, MoIAT Sign MoU To Advance UAE’s Industry 4.0 Transformation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, EDGE Group’s Learning & Innovation Factory (LIF) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
LIF is a hub that offers advanced upskilling and technology-driven solutions to enhance manufacturing excellence and innovation in the defence and industrial sectors. This synergy aims to accelerate the digital transformation of high-potential manufacturers in the UAE, positioning LIF as the Primary entry point to lead this market initiative.
Signing the MoU were Fatma Essa Al Mheiri, Acting Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Department at MoIAT, and Ahmed Al Khoori, EDGE Senior Vice President of Strategy & Excellence, in the presence of Salama Alawadhi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Industrial Development Sector at MoIAT, and Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
The MoU was signed during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, ongoing at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Under the initial framework for cooperation, LIF will act as the strategic partner and executor of the ministry’s Transform 4.0 programme, aimed at promoting Industry 4.0 adoption and establishing state-of-the-art smart manufacturing facilities. It aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to enhance industrial competitiveness through advanced technologies and digital innovation, intending to support 100 high-potential manufacturers in digitalisation and creating a network of Industry 4.0 (I4.0) lighthouses.
