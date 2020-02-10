EDGE offers over 100 jobs at Tawdheef 2020

UrduPoint.com
Mon 10th February 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI,10th February, 2020 (WAM) – EDGE, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today announced that it received in excess of 9,000 applications for over 400 jobs following its participation at Tawdheef 2020, that ran from 27th to 29th January.

From the close of the event, operating with speed and transparency, EDGE shortlisted, contacted and set up interviews with over 1000 candidates within two working days. All 1000 plus interviews had been conducted within three working days, between 5th and 7th February. The company also extended over 100 conditional offers of employment on 10th February, completing the entire first-round hiring process from initially receiving applications, within seven working days.

Meanwhile, shortlisted candidates for 225 plus positions will undertake an additional stage in the recruitment procedure.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, said, "We are confident that the candidates we hire will emerge as next generation leaders, strengthening our efforts to boost the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. As we seek to position ourselves as a global industry leader providing unique opportunities, talent will always be at the core of our business."

With job openings offering a clear career path in the advanced technology and defence domains, EDGE’s presence at Tawdheef sought to attract some of the nation’s most exceptional talent.

