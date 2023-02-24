UrduPoint.com

EDGE Partnered With UK-based 'Evolution XR' To Develop Immersive VR Training Solutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2023 (WAM) – EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, and UK-based organisation, Evolution XR, have formed a partnership to provide bespoke virtual and augmented reality emergency response training solutions for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The announcement was made during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2023, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The immersive training programmes will enable participants to undertake a variety of emergency scenarios, ranging from minor to major, and ensure that they understand how to respond appropriately at each stage of an incident. The learning points and replication of dangerous scenarios will be generated in collaboration with clients, with the aim of helping participants understand the consequences of certain actions during an emergency response scenario.

Talal Al Hashmi, CEO JAHEZIYA, commented, "Virtual and augmented reality is swiftly becoming a key tool within training arenas, and emergency response is no exception.

By partnering with Evolution XR, JAHEZIYA can offer its world-class emergency response training programmes through a virtual domain, allowing easier access, unique scenario replications and freedom of repetition. As EDGE is a UAE leader in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, we are delighted to provide innovative training solutions at the forefront of educational technology."

Kevin Boffy, CEO Evolution XR, said, "Immersive training improves long-term retention and comprehensive understanding for emergency response professionals. Evolution XR is proud to offer training methods that directly contribute to the safety of life and property in this region."

JAHEZIYA is the region's leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, comprehensive military training and training solutions, systems engineering and technical project management services, and systems integration.

More Stories From Middle East

