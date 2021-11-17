EDGE renews manufacturing contract with STELIA Aerospace

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group entity, EPI, the precision engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, today announced renewal of its longstanding partnership with Airbus subsidiary STELIA Aerospace, to manufacture high-quality precision engineered metallic aircraft components for the A320, A330 and A340 families. The signed contract renewal testifies to the synergies the two companies have shared in the past and will continue building in future.

The announcement was made during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, which runs until 18 November at the Dubai World Central.

By leveraging its industry-leading expertise and the advanced manufacturing facilities at Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park, EPI will machine aluminium frames and provide state-of-the-art surface treatment and inspection solutions for Stelia Aerospace spanning a multiple year duration.

Speaking on the occasion, Christian Ziehe, EPI CEO, said: "We are very proud of our long-term partnership with STELIA Aerospace. This new agreement affirms STELIA’s confidence in EPI’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and reinforces the company’s position as one of the GCC region’s premier precision engineering facilities for the aerospace sector.

In line with this agreement, we will continue to enhance our capabilities to meet the emerging needs of the industry and boost our contributions to the global aerospace domain. In doing so, we hope to support the expansion of a competitive knowledge-based economy in Abu Dhabi."

As one of the world leaders in the field of aerostructures, STELIA Aerospace designs and manufactures fuselage sections for the entire Airbus fleet of aircraft, as well as other fuselage sections, specific sub-assemblies, passenger and pilot seats. In the UAE, STELIA Aerospace continues to collaborate with EPI to produce the metallic parts for the A320, A330 and A340 families since 2011.

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil & gas (O&G) sectors and is equipped with advanced capabilities and cutting tools to carry out manufacturing engineering, machining, surface treatment, coating, repairing, and assemblies. The company is part of the Mission Support cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond and one of the top 25 in the world.