Open Menu

EDGE Reveals Powerhouse Suite Of Electronic Warfare, Radar, Electro-optical Systems At IDEX 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM

EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical systems at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has unveiled a next-level range of new electronic warfare (EW), radar, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025).

These cutting-edge systems mark a significant expansion of EDGE’s portfolio, reinforcing its position at the forefront of high-performance sensor and electromagnetic technologies that are critical for modern operational theatres.

EDGE is unveiling its most advanced suite of radars and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, seamlessly expanding its all-domain portfolio. In the radar category, EDGE is introducing the NEMUS family, multi-threat active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars engineered for a broad range of intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations.

Additionally, EDGE is launching next-generation 3D radars – the next-generation TAWAQ family of ground radars, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

EDGE is also showcasing its MIRSAD family of advanced EO/IR systems, designed for high-precision surveillance and targeting across air, naval, and ground domains. Equipped with cutting-edge imaging, tracking, and laser designation technologies, the MIRSAD family enhances situational awareness and operational effectiveness, delivering superior performance in complex environments.

In the EW domain, EDGE is unveiling two new variants of the GPS PROTECT GNSS anti-jamming system, the GPS PROTECT-4 and GPS PROTECT-8.

Utilising advanced digital signal processing and array antenna technology, the new systems effectively protect users’ GNSS receivers from radio-frequency (RF) interference signals. EDGE is also unveiling two new variants of the SKYSHIELD counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), the SKYSHIELD-N (Naval) and SKYSHIELD-T (Trailer-mounted), designed to identify UAS and jam their command-and-control (C2) channels within the full range of the GNSS spectrum.

Making its debut at IDEX 2025, BORDERSHIELD is EDGE’s new end-to-end surveillance system, designed for superior border security operations. Featuring AI-driven automatic detection of UAS, personnel, and vehicles up to 15km, BORDERSHIELD integrates a high-power cellular system (operating across GMS, UTMS, LTE, and 5G NSA frequency bands), a thermal optical camera, a high-resolution radar, and a C2 system to provide real-time, persistent situational awareness.

EDGE’s expansion into critical electronic warfare, radar, and EO/IR technologies is underpinned by the strategic consolidation of expertise within its newly established Technology & Innovation (T&I) cluster. This cluster is designed to accelerate innovation, optimise production through dedicated Centres of Excellence, and transform advanced research into deployable solutions. As a strategic initiative, it enhances efficiency, sovereignty, and technological leadership, reinforcing EDGE’s position as a global leader in defence technology.

Related Topics

World Technology Vehicles Superior 5G Border Family From

Recent Stories

EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfar ..

EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical syst ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with ..

UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of S ..

2 minutes ago
 EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore are ..

EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospa ..

2 minutes ago
 EDGE to produce CAR 816 Assault Rifle in Malaysia ..

EDGE to produce CAR 816 Assault Rifle in Malaysia under Ketech Asia Agreement

2 minutes ago
 UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider t ..

UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider to wear Red Jersey

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honora ..

Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honorary DSP, Goodwill Ambassador

34 minutes ago
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

47 minutes ago
 Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cri ..

Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

39 minutes ago
 KP police honors brave officers for counter-terror ..

KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts

39 minutes ago
 FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, ..

FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional

39 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..

39 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, al ..

Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, alcohol bottles, phones

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East