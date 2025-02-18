EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical systems at IDEX 2025

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has unveiled a next-level range of new electronic warfare (EW), radar, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025).
These cutting-edge systems mark a significant expansion of EDGE’s portfolio, reinforcing its position at the forefront of high-performance sensor and electromagnetic technologies that are critical for modern operational theatres.
EDGE is unveiling its most advanced suite of radars and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, seamlessly expanding its all-domain portfolio. In the radar category, EDGE is introducing the NEMUS family, multi-threat active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars engineered for a broad range of intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations.
Additionally, EDGE is launching next-generation 3D radars – the next-generation TAWAQ family of ground radars, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
EDGE is also showcasing its MIRSAD family of advanced EO/IR systems, designed for high-precision surveillance and targeting across air, naval, and ground domains. Equipped with cutting-edge imaging, tracking, and laser designation technologies, the MIRSAD family enhances situational awareness and operational effectiveness, delivering superior performance in complex environments.
In the EW domain, EDGE is unveiling two new variants of the GPS PROTECT GNSS anti-jamming system, the GPS PROTECT-4 and GPS PROTECT-8.
Utilising advanced digital signal processing and array antenna technology, the new systems effectively protect users’ GNSS receivers from radio-frequency (RF) interference signals. EDGE is also unveiling two new variants of the SKYSHIELD counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), the SKYSHIELD-N (Naval) and SKYSHIELD-T (Trailer-mounted), designed to identify UAS and jam their command-and-control (C2) channels within the full range of the GNSS spectrum.
Making its debut at IDEX 2025, BORDERSHIELD is EDGE’s new end-to-end surveillance system, designed for superior border security operations. Featuring AI-driven automatic detection of UAS, personnel, and vehicles up to 15km, BORDERSHIELD integrates a high-power cellular system (operating across GMS, UTMS, LTE, and 5G NSA frequency bands), a thermal optical camera, a high-resolution radar, and a C2 system to provide real-time, persistent situational awareness.
EDGE’s expansion into critical electronic warfare, radar, and EO/IR technologies is underpinned by the strategic consolidation of expertise within its newly established Technology & Innovation (T&I) cluster. This cluster is designed to accelerate innovation, optimise production through dedicated Centres of Excellence, and transform advanced research into deployable solutions. As a strategic initiative, it enhances efficiency, sovereignty, and technological leadership, reinforcing EDGE’s position as a global leader in defence technology.
