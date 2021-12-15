EDGE, Serco to provide fire and emergency response support in the region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, and Serco, a leading international provider of public services, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further discussions regarding potential collaborative opportunities in the fire and emergency response services sector.

The partnership will fortify both organisations in the fire and emergency services sector and capitalise on the strengths of both entities. A unified services approach will provide holistic fire and emergency experience, as well as a range of capabilities across multiple sectors including workforce and asset management, training, operations, transport and maintenance services.

The agreement was formalised this week during a strategic visit at the Admiralty House, Headquarters of Her Majesty’s Government Department for International Trade in the United Kingdom, by Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE Group.

Speaking during the visit, Al Bannai said, "In line with our ongoing efforts to secure EDGE as a leading provider of defence and emergency services and to ensure optimal efficiencies, this collaboration between JAHEZIYA and Serco will enable growth within all capabilities and offer the opportunity to reinforce fire and emergency response services in the GCC region. We are keen to leverage the synergies between these two organisations and utilise their diverse and complementary capabilities, contributing significant in-country value.

The JAHEZIYA and Serco MoU supports the strategic UAE/UK bilateral agreement and strengthens both entities’ positions as best practice fire and emergency providers, both within the UAE and across the region.

Rupert Soames, Serco CEO, said, "We look forward to our partnership with JAHEZIYA as an opportunity to strengthen our proposition in the fire and rescue services sector. Having won awards for our International Fire Training Centre, we bring best practice, global expertise and new technologies to the middle East and with the combination of skills, experience and knowledge provided by JAHEZIYA as a well-established, local organisation, together we will provide added value to our clients. I believe Serco’s broader capabilities in Defence, Marine and Space will bring further opportunities to collaborate with EDGE Group in the future."

Following its consolidation, JAHEZIYA recently expanded its portfolio to include systems engineering, technical project management services, knowledge and training solutions. It is the region’s leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, comprehensive military training, systems engineering and technical project management services, inclusive of systems integration.

JAHEZIYA is part of the Mission Support cluster at EDGE, an advanced training and technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.