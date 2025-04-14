EDGE showcases defence, technology solutions at GITEX Africa 2025

MARRAKECH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, is set to showcase its latest innovations at GITEX Africa 2025, the continent’s largest technology and start-up trade show, taking place from 14th to 16th April at Place Bab Ddid, Boulevard Yarmouk, Marrakech, Morocco.

As a global leader across the defence, cybersecurity, and advanced technology domains, EDGE will present an extensive suite of innovative solutions designed to address the evolving needs of both defence and civilian sectors.

Visitors can explore a wide range of high-performance products and solutions, including autonomous systems, secure communications, electronic warfare, and AI-powered platforms.

The key solutions on display include UNMASK, an advanced cybersecurity solution developed to help law enforcement and national security agencies detect and neutralise hidden digital threats with precision; DISCOVERY, an external digital risk platform that continuously monitors enterprises’ assets and external attack surfaces to identify and address potential security threats; and DNS FIREWALL, designed to intercept threats and defend networks against phishing, ransomware, and malware attacks in real time.

Additionally, EDGE will showcase TACTICA AI, an AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform designed for large-scale monitoring and tactical operations.

The event serves as a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and government stakeholders to connect and collaborate on the continent’s most pressing technological challenges and opportunities.

EDGE’s participation in GITEX Africa underscores its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships, enabling capability development, and supporting localised innovation across key regional markets.

Furthermore, it aligns with the group’s overarching strategy to remain at the forefront of future technologies and smart systems integration, while actively contributing to Africa’s accelerated digital transformation and rapidly evolving national security landscape.