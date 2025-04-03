EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER anti-ship missile

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and SIATT advanced their strategic partnership with the Brazilian Navy by signing a licence agreement for the transfer of intellectual property ownership of the MANSUP-ER.
The agreement was formalised during LAAD 2025, held at the Riocentro Exhibition & Convention Centre in Rio de Janeiro.
Under the agreement, EDGE Group and SIATT, Brazil's leading smart weapons specialist, and an EDGE subsidiary, secure IP ownership of the launch tube and combat head of the MANSUP, Brazil’s national anti-ship missile.
The agreement also defines the production, commercialisation and royalty terms associated with the MANSUP missile and its extended-range variant, MANSUP-ER.
Rodrigo Torres, EDGE Group's Chief Financial Officer, said, "EDGE is confident that this milestone strengthens our commitment to advancing defence capabilities. Partnering with the Brazilian Navy and leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as MANSUP-ER, we can redefine strategic and operational readiness, offering more precise, efficient, and secure solutions to meet the challenges of the modern world.
"
The contract marks a key development in EDGE’s ongoing collaboration with SIATT and the Brazilian Navy. Following EDGE’s acqusition of SIATT, the company announced a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity and secured two contracts to supply the MANSUP and MANSUP-ER to the Brazilian Navy and the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.
Currently, EDGE is in negotiations with several potential customers for the long-range, surface-to-surface missile, which features adaptive sea-skimming capabilities, a 200 km range, inertial guidance, and active radar homing.
The MANSUP solutions are undergoing intensive testing by the Brazilian naval fleet and are set to be integrated into the Tamandaré frigates by late 2025.
Additionally, EDGE has signed a $300 million contract with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces for MANSUP systems and is engaged in high-level negotiations with potential buyers across Africa, Asia and Latin America.
