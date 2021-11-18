EDGE signs C-130 Programmed Depot Maintenance and upgrades contract with Tunisian Air Force

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group entity, AMMROC, a leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the region and part of the EDGE Group, today announced they have signed a contract with the Tunisian Air Force (TAF) to perform Programmed Depot Maintenance (PDM) and upgrades on a C-130 aircraft.

The aircraft was recently delivered by TAF personnel to AMMROCâ€™s MRO facility in Al Ain, UAE, with work now well underway following aircraft induction.

The announcement was made during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, which runs until 18th November at Dubai World Central. The contract is expected to last six months and will involve a full structural inspection followed by the customer-driven upgrade requirements.

Speaking on the significance of the contract, Hareb Al Dhaheri, AMMROC CEO, said: "AMMROC is honoured and delighted to welcome back one of our marquee customers, the Tunisian Air Force, to our facilities.

As the regionâ€™s only authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Centre, AMMROC is committed to ensuring customer mission readiness, whilst delivering industry leading MRO services within our new state-of-the-art facility in Al Ain. AMMROC has extensive experience on the C-130 platform, and we are committed to adding value for our customers through reducing turnaround times and ensuring best-in-class, localised solutions through our highly skilled workforce."

With scope to support more than 35 different fixed and rotary wing aircraft types, AMMROC operates an international centre of excellence in military aircraft MRO that successfully meets the dynamic needs of military operations.

AMMROC is part of the Mission Support cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.