EDGE Signs LoI With Lockheed Martin To Explore Areas Of Collaboration In Aerospace, Defence
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EPI, an EDGE entity and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil and gas, and defence industries, today signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Lockheed Martin, a global defence technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery, to explore emerging opportunities to support the UAE’s industrial growth, reinforce its national defence capabilities and strengthen self-sufficiency in key defence domains.
The LoI was signed by Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, and John S. Clark, Vice President of business Development at Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control division, and witnessed by Khaled Al Zaabi, President of Platforms and Systems cluster at EDGE, during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025 that runs at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 17th to 21st February.
Under the LoI, EPI and Lockheed Martin will explore areas of opportunities to strengthen EPI’s commitment to support the UAE’s industrial growth, national defence capabilities, and self-sufficiency in significant defence domains.
Speaking on the synergy, Michael Deshaies said, “Part of our core strategy at EPI is to explore mutually beneficial partnerships to drive the diversification of our operations and join forces with key players in aerospace and defence, in line with our commitment to excellence and innovation. Also aligned with EDGE’s mission to localise trailblazing technologies and industrial capabilities, we are well on track to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading competitive industrial centre in various sectors.”
“Lockheed Martin is proud to work alongside EPI to foster innovation, strengthen local industry, and advance the UAE’s long-term defence capabilities,” said John Clark. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and building a sustainable industrial base in the region.”
