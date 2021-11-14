EDGE signs MoU with Abu Dhabi Police

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Police to forge collaboration on advanced technological solutions that address law enforcement operational requirements. The MoU was signed by Faisal Al Bannai, and Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of Finance and Services in Abu Dhabi Police.

Designed to strengthen synergies between the public and private sector, the MoU enables the exchange of subject matter experts and their specialist knowledge, and provides capability-development training that leverages the latest virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions. The initiative aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s industrialisation plans to develop homegrown solutions and to increase contributions to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies.

Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili said: "The signing of the MoU between EDGE and Abu Dhabi Police is a major step towards pursuing opportunities and ideas for future development.

We look forward to building on this partnership with EDGE and building a better future for the coming generations."

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Al Bannai said: "The signing of the MoU with Abu Dhabi Police is an important deal for us that acknowledges our leading capability in public safety and homeland security. Collaborating with government organisations for the best security capabilities is a cornerstone of EDGE’s strategy. We are very pleased to be working with the foremost law enforcement agency in the country, and we look forward to building strong partnership with and achieving our mutual objective of enabling a secure future."

EDGE is an advanced technology company for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.