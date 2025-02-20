Open Menu

EDGE Signs MoU With Point Trading Group For Night Vision Goggles

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) EDGE entity TRUST, a keystone of national security and defence forces that delivers top-tier equipment, advanced technologies and unparalleled services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Point Trading Group, a leading Australian-owned company that provides mission critical equipment and maintenance services for defence, national security, law enforcement and emergency services organisations in Australia and overseas.

Under the MoU, TRUST will collaborate with Point Trading Group to supply Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), enhancing operational capabilities and ensuring mission success.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading and Mission Support - EDGE, and Point Trading Group CEO Avner Klein, in the presence of Ridwaan Jadwat, Australia Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of business Development – EDGE, Dr. Abdulmunem Alshehhi, TRUST Chief Operations Officer, and delegates from the Australian Embassy.

The signing was held during a ceremony at the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, currently running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 17th to 21st February.

