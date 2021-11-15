EDGE signs MoU with Raytheon Emirates in support of multiple military technology programmes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Raytheon Emirates, to explore strategic partnership opportunities across several critical defence programmes.

The agreement was signed by Faisal Al Bannai, CEO & Managing Director of EDGE, and Alan Davis, CEO of Raytheon Emirates at the Dubai Airshow, held at Dubai World Central until 18th November.

Under the newly-signed MoU, the companies commit to expanding their collaboration and outlining paths for in-country development of hardware and technology that will support multiple projects, including Raytheon’s Early Warning Radar System (EWRS).

Designed to establish a framework for exploring potential opportunities, the deal is part of the ongoing effort to strengthen the country’s radar capabilities and is subject to the end users’ operational requirements.

The agreement, which aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s industrialisation plans to develop homegrown solutions and to increase contributions to the national economy by means of advancing innovation, will enable the companies to work together in delivering an EWRS, including localising sustainment, training, manufacturing, and research and development (R&D).

Faisal Al Bannai said: "We are pleased to expand our co-operation with a globally renowned company of Raytheon Technologies’ stature, which unlocks exciting opportunities for the development of EWRS in the UAE. Fostering strategic partnerships is a major pillar of EDGE Group’s strategy, and we are confident that we will be able to identify areas where Raytheon Technologies can provide strong and valuable expertise."

"This MoU lays the foundation for our organisations to partner closely on multiple fronts including the critically important Early Warning Radar programme," said Alan Davis. "The best-in-class advanced defence technology that EDGE delivers, combined with the unmatched radar and effector expertise Raytheon Emirates brings to the table, will open the door for exciting collaboration opportunities."

EDGE is an advanced technology company for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.