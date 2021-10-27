EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) EDGE, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) to explore cooperation and extend training and sponsorship opportunities to the next generation of top STEM talent.

According to the agreement, EDGE will implement training programmes for distinguished higher education students in the advanced technology sphere, and also offer internships to the most talented school and university students with a view to advancing their interest and skills in STEM disciplines.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, and Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, UAE Ministry of Education, signed the agreement in the presence of senior representatives of the two entities.

Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al Mualla said: "The MoU serves as a framework to support the next generation of STEM talent. It will also help develop and implement theoretical, practical and vocational training programmes in fields like AI, cyber space, defence and electronic warfare, digital future security, and innovative defence services as part of MoE’s programmes and initiatives.

Faisal Al Bannai said: "As an anchor player within the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem, EDGE is seeking to position itself as a destination for top STEM talent to thrive at the intersection of technology. We are offering a unique opportunity, through cutting-edge programmes and initiatives, for the next generation of brightest minds to foster their skills and passion in an environment that enables them to push the limit of innovation. Our agreement with the UAE Ministry of Education only reinforces the emphasis we place on supporting and nurturing local talent."

EDGE Group is to also consider sponsoring students with innovative ideas and outstanding research-based or entrepreneurial projects in line with the Ministry’s sponsorship packages.

Sponsorships could include financial rewards, training or employment, or developing the student projects into viable entrepreneurial projects or any other sponsorship support as agreed to by the two entities.

In addition, EDGE and the UAE Ministry of Education are also tasked with collaborating in organising initiatives and programmes that hone the capacities of outstanding students in STEM fields, including conferences, training workshops and competitions, and industry-themed visits