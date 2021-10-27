UrduPoint.com

EDGE Signs MoU With UAE Ministry Of Education To Explore Training, Sponsorship Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) EDGE, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) to explore cooperation and extend training and sponsorship opportunities to the next generation of top STEM talent.

According to the agreement, EDGE will implement training programmes for distinguished higher education students in the advanced technology sphere, and also offer internships to the most talented school and university students with a view to advancing their interest and skills in STEM disciplines.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, and Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, UAE Ministry of Education, signed the agreement in the presence of senior representatives of the two entities.

Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al Mualla said: "The MoU serves as a framework to support the next generation of STEM talent. It will also help develop and implement theoretical, practical and vocational training programmes in fields like AI, cyber space, defence and electronic warfare, digital future security, and innovative defence services as part of MoE’s programmes and initiatives.

"

Faisal Al Bannai said: "As an anchor player within the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem, EDGE is seeking to position itself as a destination for top STEM talent to thrive at the intersection of technology. We are offering a unique opportunity, through cutting-edge programmes and initiatives, for the next generation of brightest minds to foster their skills and passion in an environment that enables them to push the limit of innovation. Our agreement with the UAE Ministry of Education only reinforces the emphasis we place on supporting and nurturing local talent."

EDGE Group is to also consider sponsoring students with innovative ideas and outstanding research-based or entrepreneurial projects in line with the Ministry’s sponsorship packages.

Sponsorships could include financial rewards, training or employment, or developing the student projects into viable entrepreneurial projects or any other sponsorship support as agreed to by the two entities.

In addition, EDGE and the UAE Ministry of Education are also tasked with collaborating in organising initiatives and programmes that hone the capacities of outstanding students in STEM fields, including conferences, training workshops and competitions, and industry-themed visits

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Student Agreement Top Employment

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

49 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

16 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

31 minutes ago
 MWMC initiates classes to educate sanitary workers ..

MWMC initiates classes to educate sanitary workers under adult literacy programm ..

3 minutes ago
 Haleem seeks remedy for Nasla Tower affectees on h ..

Haleem seeks remedy for Nasla Tower affectees on humanitarian grounds

3 minutes ago
 PBC condoles demise of former SC judge Abdur Rehma ..

PBC condoles demise of former SC judge Abdur Rehman Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.