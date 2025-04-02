Open Menu

EDGE Strengthens Partnership With Management And Operational Centre Of Amazon Protection System

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 03:15 PM

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Protection System

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a new agreement with the Management and Operational Centre of the Amazon Protection System (CENSIPAM), an agency of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence dedicated to the management and protection of the Legal Amazon and Blue Amazon.

This agreement reaffirms EDGE and CENSIPAM's commitment to continue working together. Last year, during the Mostra BID Exhibition in Brasília, CENSIPAM and SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which EDGE holds a 50 percent stake, signed a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of an ultra-secure communications system.

The customised system, designed by EDGE, integrates EDGE’s KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphone and encrypted gateways 9001R Model devices, SIATT's SATCOM link and command and control software, and radios from the Brazilian Military Material Industry (IMBEL).

With this new combined solution, EDGE will offer significant advantages for customers in Brazil and Latin America, providing reliable and highly secure communication in challenging and remote operational environments.

