- Home
- Middle East
- EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Protection System
EDGE Strengthens Partnership With Management And Operational Centre Of Amazon Protection System
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 03:15 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a new agreement with the Management and Operational Centre of the Amazon Protection System (CENSIPAM), an agency of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence dedicated to the management and protection of the Legal Amazon and Blue Amazon.
This agreement reaffirms EDGE and CENSIPAM's commitment to continue working together. Last year, during the Mostra BID Exhibition in Brasília, CENSIPAM and SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which EDGE holds a 50 percent stake, signed a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of an ultra-secure communications system.
The customised system, designed by EDGE, integrates EDGE’s KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphone and encrypted gateways 9001R Model devices, SIATT's SATCOM link and command and control software, and radios from the Brazilian Military Material Industry (IMBEL).
With this new combined solution, EDGE will offer significant advantages for customers in Brazil and Latin America, providing reliable and highly secure communication in challenging and remote operational environments.
Recent Stories
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
More Stories From Middle East
-
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Protection System2 minutes ago
-
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 20252 minutes ago
-
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement construction17 minutes ago
-
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’32 minutes ago
-
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water production efficiency2 hours ago
-
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake2 hours ago
-
China’s services trade rises 9.9% in first two months of 20252 hours ago
-
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future industries at TRENDS dialo ..3 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$78.43 pb3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with Costa Rica, Mauritius come into force3 hours ago
-
Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 214 hours ago
-
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day5 hours ago