EDGE Successfully Completes Tests Of Airborne Cellular Solution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, successfully completed extensive testing of its airborne cellular solution, ACTIVECELL-A with an undisclosed customer.

The test demonstrated aircraft integration, highly accurate location acquisition, and full-system performance to support diverse emergency conditions and mission requirements.

Developed by EDGE’s electronic warfare arm SIGN4L, the cutting-edge solution delivers advanced detection, monitoring, and location capabilities over 2G, 3g, and 4g network technologies – offering a critical advantage during search and rescue operations.

Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President – Trading and Mission Support, EDGE, said, “Successfully completing this trial demonstrates the readiness of ACTIVECELL-A to support customers in the UAE and further afield to key markets. The system offers exceptional performance and accuracy, with operational capabilities designed for a wide range of mission requirements. In line with the UAE Leadership’s directive, EDGE and SIGN4L are proud to have developed this life-saving sovereign capability, which has proven to deliver positive search and rescue mission outcomes.”

