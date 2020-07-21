EDGE to acquire Lockheed Martin shares in Middle East’s leading MRO provider AMMROC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) EDGE, the Abu Dhabi based advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today announced that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake currently held by Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, in Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center, AMMROC.

AMMROC is the leading provider of military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul, MRO, services in the middle East region. Both Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky have been shareholders in AMMROC since its inception in 2010, helping to develop military operation skills and capabilities within the country. AMMROC will continue to have a number of commercial agreements with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky moving forward, maturing the parties’ relationship in new ways.

Upon completion of this transaction, AMMROC will become wholly owned by EDGE. AMMROC will continue to pursue the aircraft aftermarket business, enabling the UAE and other regional air forces to maintain operational readiness, airworthiness, and technical ownership of various rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft and platforms.

Speaking on the acquisition, Faisal Al Bannai, CEO & Managing Director of EDGE Group, said: "Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky have played a pivotal role in developing the UAE’s MRO capabilities.

As EDGE assumes full ownership of AMMROC and continues to pursue the military and civil MRO market with specialist skills, we recognise that such achievements are the outcome of our international partnerships. Going forward, we will continue to explore emerging business opportunities with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky to further strengthen our relationship."

In his comments, Robert (Bob) S. Harward, Lockheed Martin’s Chief Executive for the Middle East, said: "At Lockheed Martin, we are committed to building partnerships that strengthen the region’s security through defense, advanced technology and knowledge transfer programs. We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the UAE, that spans over four decades, and will continue to support and engage with EDGE across multiple platforms."

AMMROC is the region’s only authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Centre. It also provides MRO services for F-16 and is the depot MRO hub for comprehensive BLACK HAWK ️ components. The facility is equipped with a dynamic whirl stand to support rotary blades and transmission testing, making it a first in the region. It also has the region’s largest military MRO hangar capacities that comprises over 30 back-shops and a dedicated state-of-the-art paint facility.