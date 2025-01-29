EDGE To Collaborate With Hungarian Ministry Of Defence On Innovation Programmes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) during a high-profile visit by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to the UAE.
The document focuses on defence innovation, and research and development initiatives. This collaboration also paves the way for potential multi-million-euro deals involving EDGE and its entities, underscoring the broad potential for future cooperation.
The agreement was signed during a high-profile ceremony in Abu Dhabi, attended by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Hungary’s Minister of Defence, and senior executives from EDGE.
This milestone reflects Hungary’s confidence in EDGE’s advanced defence solutions and underscores the significance of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE, which has reinforced bilateral relations and enhanced collaboration.
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said, "This agreement represents a significant step forward in the cooperation between EDGE and the Hungarian MoD.
It symbolises our shared commitment to advancing defence capabilities and fostering innovation while marking an important milestone as EDGE deepens its engagement with NATO member states. We look forward to building on this momentum with further collaboration by supplying CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.”
The Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE reinforces the growing strategic relationship between the two nations. High-level discussions during the visit focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across defence, technology, and innovation, aligning with shared goals for greater security.
This partnership serves as a foundation for EDGE’s expansion into Europe and NATO markets, further establishing the UAE’s role as a global contributor to defence innovation. By aligning with Hungary’s defence priorities, EDGE is well-positioned to deliver tailored, high-tech solutions while fostering long-term strategic relationships in Europe.
Recent Stories
American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US
ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in University of Wolverhampton Ras Al ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Program ..
EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes
Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 2025
ERC launches winter aid campaign in Bangladesh
M42 signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health on Uzbek Genome Programme
DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years
Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in University of Wolverhampton Ras Al Khaimah campus7 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Programme 20257 minutes ago
-
EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes7 minutes ago
-
Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 20258 minutes ago
-
ERC launches winter aid campaign in Bangladesh8 minutes ago
-
M42 signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health on Uzbek Genome Programme8 minutes ago
-
DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years23 minutes ago
-
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’1 hour ago
-
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology1 hour ago
-
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination ..1 hour ago
-
UAE marks 35 years of fighting neglected tropical diseases2 hours ago
-
UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science announces call for submissions for 6th cycle grant2 hours ago