EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) during a high-profile visit by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to the UAE.

The document focuses on defence innovation, and research and development initiatives. This collaboration also paves the way for potential multi-million-euro deals involving EDGE and its entities, underscoring the broad potential for future cooperation.

The agreement was signed during a high-profile ceremony in Abu Dhabi, attended by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Hungary’s Minister of Defence, and senior executives from EDGE.

This milestone reflects Hungary’s confidence in EDGE’s advanced defence solutions and underscores the significance of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE, which has reinforced bilateral relations and enhanced collaboration.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said, "This agreement represents a significant step forward in the cooperation between EDGE and the Hungarian MoD.

It symbolises our shared commitment to advancing defence capabilities and fostering innovation while marking an important milestone as EDGE deepens its engagement with NATO member states. We look forward to building on this momentum with further collaboration by supplying CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE reinforces the growing strategic relationship between the two nations. High-level discussions during the visit focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across defence, technology, and innovation, aligning with shared goals for greater security.

This partnership serves as a foundation for EDGE’s expansion into Europe and NATO markets, further establishing the UAE’s role as a global contributor to defence innovation. By aligning with Hungary’s defence priorities, EDGE is well-positioned to deliver tailored, high-tech solutions while fostering long-term strategic relationships in Europe.