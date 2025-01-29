Open Menu

EDGE To Collaborate With Hungarian Ministry Of Defence On Innovation Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 06:45 PM

EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) during a high-profile visit by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to the UAE.

The document focuses on defence innovation, and research and development initiatives. This collaboration also paves the way for potential multi-million-euro deals involving EDGE and its entities, underscoring the broad potential for future cooperation.

The agreement was signed during a high-profile ceremony in Abu Dhabi, attended by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Hungary’s Minister of Defence, and senior executives from EDGE.

This milestone reflects Hungary’s confidence in EDGE’s advanced defence solutions and underscores the significance of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE, which has reinforced bilateral relations and enhanced collaboration.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said, "This agreement represents a significant step forward in the cooperation between EDGE and the Hungarian MoD.

It symbolises our shared commitment to advancing defence capabilities and fostering innovation while marking an important milestone as EDGE deepens its engagement with NATO member states. We look forward to building on this momentum with further collaboration by supplying CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE reinforces the growing strategic relationship between the two nations. High-level discussions during the visit focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across defence, technology, and innovation, aligning with shared goals for greater security.

This partnership serves as a foundation for EDGE’s expansion into Europe and NATO markets, further establishing the UAE’s role as a global contributor to defence innovation. By aligning with Hungary’s defence priorities, EDGE is well-positioned to deliver tailored, high-tech solutions while fostering long-term strategic relationships in Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Technology Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Hungary Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

American woman who came to Karachi for love refuse ..

American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US

7 minutes ago
 ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in Unive ..

ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in University of Wolverhampton Ras Al ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Program ..

7 minutes ago
 EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Def ..

EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes

7 minutes ago
 Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early ..

Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 2025

8 minutes ago
 ERC launches winter aid campaign in Bangladesh

ERC launches winter aid campaign in Bangladesh

8 minutes ago
M42 signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Heal ..

M42 signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health on Uzbek Genome Programme

8 minutes ago
 DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAM ..

DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties

Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties

27 minutes ago

Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’

1 hour ago
 MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital ..

MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East