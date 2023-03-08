EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions with UAVOS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) EDGE's GradeOne, a defense trading specialist concentrating in manufacturing non-lethal pyrotechnics, ammunition, defense-related components and packing solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAVOS, a developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems, to create a joint research and development, production and commercialisation centre for autonomous solutions and weapon systems.

As per the MoU, the centre will initially focus on the development of laser-based counter UAV solutions and high-speed aerial targets for the region. The companies will jointly work in additional key areas regarding the development and adoption of security technology for autonomous platforms, including piloted aircraft conversion.

Khalifa Al Ali, Managing Director of GradeOne, said, “In establishing a joint research and development centre with UAVOS, we will be perfectly positioned to address the needs of clients in local and international markets for unique, state of the art autonomous solutions and weapons systems. This strategic relationship marks a proud moment in GradeOne’s history, as our cooperation will be conducive to strengthening autonomous capabilities and specialised products in the UAE market and beyond.

As we pursue advancements in autonomous systems, we look forward to the current and future collaboration this tactical framework provides.”

"UAVOS is delighted to be formalising our long-term partnership with the GradeOne Group. Our combined strength will provide the capacity for innovation needed to respond to complex global issues and autonomous systems industry challenges," said Vadim Tarasov, board Member, UAVOS. "Our strategic relationship will leverage the best talent and ideas from both companies to produce innovative solutions for our future."

Established in 2004, GradeOne specialises in defence trading and services and providing various solutions to the military and defence sectors, including army, special forces, navy, air force, law enforcement, and search and rescue services. GradeOne also provides sporting and hunting equipment, supplies and accessories. It is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.