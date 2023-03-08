UrduPoint.com

EDGE To Establish Joint Research And Development Centre For Autonomous Solutions With UAVOS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 03:15 PM

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions with UAVOS

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) EDGE's GradeOne, a defense trading specialist concentrating in manufacturing non-lethal pyrotechnics, ammunition, defense-related components and packing solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAVOS, a developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems, to create a joint research and development, production and commercialisation centre for autonomous solutions and weapon systems.

As per the MoU, the centre will initially focus on the development of laser-based counter UAV solutions and high-speed aerial targets for the region. The companies will jointly work in additional key areas regarding the development and adoption of security technology for autonomous platforms, including piloted aircraft conversion.

Khalifa Al Ali, Managing Director of GradeOne, said, “In establishing a joint research and development centre with UAVOS, we will be perfectly positioned to address the needs of clients in local and international markets for unique, state of the art autonomous solutions and weapons systems. This strategic relationship marks a proud moment in GradeOne’s history, as our cooperation will be conducive to strengthening autonomous capabilities and specialised products in the UAE market and beyond.

As we pursue advancements in autonomous systems, we look forward to the current and future collaboration this tactical framework provides.”

"UAVOS is delighted to be formalising our long-term partnership with the GradeOne Group. Our combined strength will provide the capacity for innovation needed to respond to complex global issues and autonomous systems industry challenges," said Vadim Tarasov, board Member, UAVOS. "Our strategic relationship will leverage the best talent and ideas from both companies to produce innovative solutions for our future."

Established in 2004, GradeOne specialises in defence trading and services and providing various solutions to the military and defence sectors, including army, special forces, navy, air force, law enforcement, and search and rescue services. GradeOne also provides sporting and hunting equipment, supplies and accessories. It is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.

Related Topics

World Army Technology UAE Market From Industry Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

47 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

4 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.