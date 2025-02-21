Open Menu

EDGE To Further Secure Ammunition Supply Chain Under PT Pindad LOI

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 04:31 PM

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) EDGE Group entity, CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION, the UAE’s exclusive leader in the design and production of ammunition, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise and one of Asia’s leading defence manufacturers, to procure small-calibre ammunition components.

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the LOI represents an important step in CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION’s strategy to secure its supply chain of critical components.

The LOI forms part of an ongoing effort between both countries to bolster the capabilities of the Indonesian defence industry, and increase bilateral trade to US$10 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

