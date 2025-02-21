EDGE To Further Secure Ammunition Supply Chain Under PT Pindad LOI
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 04:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) EDGE Group entity, CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION, the UAE’s exclusive leader in the design and production of ammunition, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise and one of Asia’s leading defence manufacturers, to procure small-calibre ammunition components.
Signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the LOI represents an important step in CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION’s strategy to secure its supply chain of critical components.
The LOI forms part of an ongoing effort between both countries to bolster the capabilities of the Indonesian defence industry, and increase bilateral trade to US$10 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
Recent Stories
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI4 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-ship Missiles4 minutes ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai4 minutes ago
-
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating innovators4 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times International Awards4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award19 minutes ago
-
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak19 minutes ago
-
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei20 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE35 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide49 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI50 minutes ago
-
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing global influence: Abdu ..50 minutes ago