EDGE To Integrate MILSAR Radars Onto GARMOOSHA UAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) ADASI, a regional leader in autonomous systems and services within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a contract today to integrate MILSAR radars from Meteksan Defence, one of the largest defence companies in Türkiye, onto the GARMOOSHA unmanned aerial system (UAS).

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the contract will enable ADASI to offer the GARMOOSHA UAS with a new, fully integrated non-kinetic payload featuring versatile moving target indication modes for detection and tracking of potential targets.

The MILSAR radar will also provide end-users of the GARMOOSHA with a synthetic aperture radar mode for high resolution and all-weather imagery, target classification, and ground mapping.

The GARMOOSHA is an advanced rotary-wing UAS designed for tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Developed and manufactured by ADASI, the GARMOOSHA is the first entirely UAE-made UAS in its class.

