EDGE To Present Multi-domain Showcase At Defense & Security 2023 In Bangkok

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, will reinforce its presence in Southeast Asia by participating in the 11th edition of Defense & Security 2023, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) most significant biennial tri-service exhibition, conference, and networking event, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Over the course of the four-day event, which runs from 6th to 9th November, EDGE will exhibit a range of advanced solutions tailored to the region’s requirements, including high-performance small arms, precision smart weapons, modern autonomous systems, state-of-the-art naval vessels, and electronic warfare solutions.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “We are proud to be making our debut at Defense & Security 2023. This important event is a prime opportunity to further our engagement with regional armed forces and to foster our on-going industry relationships. The UAE and Thailand are working closely to bolster bilateral ties and in 2022, the UAE was Thailand’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, with bilateral trade amounting to US$20 billion.

EDGE is committed to playing a role in this bilateral cooperation through engaging with industry leaders and key stakeholders, and developing valuable partnerships.”

In the autonomous systems domain, EDGE will display a range of ISR UAVs, including rotary wing and VTOL unmanned aircraft. Under the smart weapons domain, EDGE will display short- to long-range precision-guided munitions and a spectrum of loitering munitions designed for different operations.

Naval capabilities on show from EDGE will include different models of modern naval vessels, including a USV and multi-role OPV.

Under the land domain, EDGE will display their highly versatile pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles. Ammunition from small to large calibre will also be showcased, in addition to advanced electronic warfare solutions such as a cellular interception solution.

Held at the IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, the event enables EDGE to strengthen its partnerships within the local industry ecosystem, and drive support for indigenous defence manufacturing initiatives in the important ASEAN market.