EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), a UAE-based manufacturing company specialising in the design and production of world-class cable and tactical harness solutions, to deliver an advanced cable harness manufacturing facility.

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), EDGE entity HALCON, a regional leader in the end-to-end manufacturing and production of smart weapon systems, will hand over a fully functional, high-technology cable harness facility to ECCI in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU is the latest development from HALCON in supporting the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and ‘Industry 4.0’ initiatives. In line with ‘Operation 300bn’, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s industrialisation strategy, EDGE is contributing to developing a local defence industrial base, generating in-country value, diversifying the economy, and positioning the UAE as a serious global defence player.