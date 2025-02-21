Open Menu

EDGE To Provide UAE Industry With Advanced Defence Production Facility

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), a UAE-based manufacturing company specialising in the design and production of world-class cable and tactical harness solutions, to deliver an advanced cable harness manufacturing facility.

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), EDGE entity HALCON, a regional leader in the end-to-end manufacturing and production of smart weapon systems, will hand over a fully functional, high-technology cable harness facility to ECCI in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU is the latest development from HALCON in supporting the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and ‘Industry 4.0’ initiatives. In line with ‘Operation 300bn’, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s industrialisation strategy, EDGE is contributing to developing a local defence industrial base, generating in-country value, diversifying the economy, and positioning the UAE as a serious global defence player.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi February From Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

4 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

34 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

49 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

49 minutes ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

49 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

49 minutes ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East