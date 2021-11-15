UrduPoint.com

EDGE To Support EMBRAER To Expand A-29 Super Tucano Advanced Weapon System

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

EDGE to support EMBRAER to expand A-29 Super Tucano advanced weapon system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group, and advanced technology company for defence and beyond, through its subsidiary HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, is exploring with Embraer, the global Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, opportunities to integrate its weapon systems onto the Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

HALCON is an advanced developer of drop-launched, unpropelled, precision-guidance kit systems that incorporate aerodynamic tail controls to guide down-range, cross-range, and back-range. These air-to-surface kits provide guided delivery for NATO STD warheads of Mk81 and Mk82, as well as purpose designed warheads for the Desert Sting series from 5kg to 25kg.

The A-29 Super Tucano is the golden standard counterinsurgency aircraft among national air forces around the world, having accumulated approximately 430,000 flight hours; nearing 60,000 combat hours, and with over 260 aircraft ordered. The combat aircraft was the first light attack plane to receive US military certification, back in September 2014.

Commenting on the collaboration, Faisal Al Bannai, EDGE CEO and Managing Director said, "This initiative marks another milestone for EDGE as we look to partner with leading companies globally and expand the reach and use of our products and services internationally. Embraer’s intention to work closely alongside HALCON in the development of weapon systems for the A-29 Super Tucano reflects the confidence placed in the UAE company’s ability to deliver on what has been agreed upon, and underlines HALCON’s position as a weapons manufacturer and supplier of choice internationally.

"

Embraer Defense & Security, President and CEO, Jackson Schneider commented, "The A-29 Super Tucano is known worldwide by its capabilities in light-attack, training and ISR, and Embraer is glad to collaborate with the UAE-based EDGE Group in order to offer current and future A-29 operators even more operational precision and flexibility by means of the addition of HALCON weapon systems to the aircraft’s weapons portfolio."

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of HALCON commented, "HALCON is an embodiment of EDGE’s and the UAE’s ambition to export knowledge and experience internationally, while forging strong partnerships and working with pace and agility. This initiative aims to cooperate with Embraer in a disruptive development case that we believe will drive significant benefits to both companies, and set a blueprint to further bilateral interactions for other EDGE entities."

HALCON is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Technology UAE Company Tucano Guide Jackson Sao Tome And Principe Dobra September Gold From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair opens to public ..

13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art Fair opens to public on 17th November

1 minute ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 3.5 million visi ..

Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 3.5 million visits in first six weeks

30 seconds ago
 Metropolitan soon to generate electricity from gar ..

Metropolitan soon to generate electricity from garbage: Administrator

32 seconds ago
 Sargodha University signs letter of intent with CE ..

Sargodha University signs letter of intent with CEFORT

34 seconds ago
 Leaders of Japan, France Discuss Indo-Pacific, Sec ..

Leaders of Japan, France Discuss Indo-Pacific, Security Over Phone - Reports

35 seconds ago
 Erdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced A ..

Erdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.