EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at IDEX 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, is unveiling 46 new systems and solutions across its all-domain portfolio at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025).

The launch of the new solutions boosts the Group’s diverse portfolio to 216 unique products, enabling it to strengthen national sovereignty over critical defence systems, and to pursue international growth through partnerships and exports. EDGE continues to disrupt industry norms across air, land, sea, cyber, and space with greater speed, efficiency from development to delivery, at highly competitive price points; with world-class communications solutions, sovereign cryptography and post-quantum capabilities; and by leading the way in the development of innovative artificial intelligence -powered solutions adapted to the modern operational environments.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said: “This is by far our most advanced display to date, showcasing not only next-generation solutions but the critical technologies that power them. We have moved beyond delivering standalone systems to developing integrated, multi-domain capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness and operational superiority. From autonomous platforms and advanced sensing technologies to secure communications and counter-UAS solutions, every product we are unveiling at IDEX 2025 is designed to deliver real-world impact. By pushing the limits of technological innovation and driving synergies across our ecosystem, we are reinforcing EDGE’s position as a global leader in delivering advanced defence and security capabilities.”

Among several new solutions being launched in the air domain is the ANAVIA HT-750, a high-technology rotary-wing unmanned heavy-lift aircraft featuring intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and cargo delivery capabilities; and the P145i, an all-weather two-stroke, six-cylinder, 1.

8-litre aeronautical piston engine manufactured through the recently launched EDGE entity POWERTECH.

New solutions in the land domain include the HAVOC Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV), produced by Estonia-based MILREM ROBOTICS; and the NIMR AJBAN MK2 series with three new multi-role armoured vehicle variants (AJBAN 441AE, AJBAN 432AU, AJBAN 452A). In the small arms category, new products include the CARACAL SNIPER RIFLE MULTI-CALIBRE (CSRM).

In the naval domain, EDGE has launched its new 45-metre FA-400 offshore patrol vessel, designed with full IP ownership and constructed entirely in the UAE.

EDGE is significantly expanding its secure communications, counter-UAS, and electronic warfare capabilities by showcasing the KATIM X3M, a rugged, secure, and modular mission-critical communication device for battlefield communications; the SHADOW 3 portable and autonomous C-UAS; and the BORDER SHIELD surveillance system, among other high-tech solutions.

EDGE’s space technology arm, FADA, is unveiling TACTICA, an AI-powered C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) system, harnessing the power of AI and generative AI to revolutionise space intelligence. Designed to enhance real-time decision-making and mission effectiveness, TACTICA stands as a testament to EDGE’s technological leadership in AI-driven solutions.

To accelerate technological advancement, EDGE is launching key programmes and unveiling its most advanced suite of electronic warfare, radar, and electro-optical systems to date. These cutting-edge solutions—including compact gimbals, high-precision electro-optical cameras from the MIRSAD family, and next-generation radars from the TAWAQ portfolio, recently tested in the UAE – are mission-critical for modern defence.

