EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today launched a series of new additions to its product portfolio of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). QX-5 and QX-6, modern vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, and Rash 2H, a high-precision guided munition system – all designed and manufactured in the UAE – were unveiled on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2021, which is underway at Dubai World Central until 18 November.

The unveiling of the Class-1 UAVs took place at the EDGE pavilion in the presence of Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE, and Ali Al Yafei, CEO of ADASI.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Al Bannai said: "New, intelligent and autonomous systems are at the core of EDGE’s drive for innovation and new capabilities, which is reflected in the Group’s on-going R&D investments in this domain."

He added: "We continually strive to maintain an edge in unmanned capabilities and the unveiling of new additions to the QX and Rash families, with the first prototypes of these ranges launched only nine months ago, highlights our commitment to bringing new advanced products and technologies to market with speed."

Ali Al Yafei, CEO of ADASI, said: "As a leader in developing autonomous systems, ADASI is transforming future missions with its continuous advancement in unmanned technology. Our aim is to redefine operational capability by enabling high-risk missions and expanding operational reach. The launch of our new products at this year’s Dubai Airshow demonstrates our sheer dedication to achieving this goal."

Built for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications, border security and other military operations, QX-5 is a fixed VTOL UAV that is designed for an extended endurance of 16 hours, with a 25 kg payload capacity. Featuring advanced autopilot and communication systems, the tactical drone can be utilised in multiple mission scenarios.

Similarly, QX-6 is a VTOL UAV featuring cutting-edge autopilot and communication systems to perform missions autonomously without the need for remote control. QX-6 has an extended payload of 150kg to enable it to deliver cargo to remote and inaccessible locations. Depending on payload configuration, the system has an endurance of up to four hours, and can be leveraged for both military and commercial applications.

Rash 2H is a cost-effective, high-precision guided munition system capable of swiftly engaging small-to-medium-sized threats. Featuring the highest payload in the Rash family, the system is ideal for patrol missions, border security, and targeting high-value threats.

Owing to its laser designation system, Rash 2H ensures accurate target acquisition and tracking for both day and night operations.

Sister EDGE company, HALCON, unveiled the Hunter 10 – Tube Launched Drone (10kg), featuring a take-off weight of 47kg that can be fired from the back of an armoured/artillery vehicle. It carries a payload of 10kg, flying at a maximum altitude of 2,500m. The drone is suitable for recon and attack missions, operating at a cruising speed of 60 knots, with an endurance of 40 minutes. It features a wingspan of 4.2 metres, length of 3.4 metres, and is run by an electric engine. Its Hunter 10 - Tube Launcher weighs 58kg.

The Hunter 5 – Tube Launched Drone (5Kg) was also unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, possessing a take-off weight of 16kg. It carries a payload of 5kg, flying at a maximum altitude of 1,500m. The drone is suitable for recon and attack missions, operating at a cruising speed of 40 knots, with an endurance of 30 minutes. It features a wingspan of 2.4 metres, length of 1.9 metres, and is run by an electric engine. Its Hunter 5 - Tube Launcher weighs 17kg.

Commenting on HALCON’s new array of advanced drones, Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of HALCON said: "HALCON as an EDGE company places a strong emphasis on innovation and future-proofing our product range. These UAVs represent the continuing commitment to provide clients with the most advanced platforms that support their evolving mission critical needs, and we are proud to have the ability to do so from our base right here in the UAE."

EDGE used its headlining participation at Dubai Airshow to also showcase the Hunter (Hand Launched Drone - Rotary), which possesses a take-off weight of just 2kg and can be placed into fight by hand. The drone carries a payload of 400g, flying at a maximum altitude of 500m. It operates at a cruising speed of 25 knots, is 200mm long, and features twin rotary blades spanning approximately 500mm, which run off an electric engine. The Hunter has a flight endurance of 30 minutes, with a communications range of 5km MITL.

A final UAV unveiled at the Dubai Airshow was the Reach-S, which is a fixed wing drone possessing a take-off weight of 400kg and can carry a payload of up to 120kg. It can attain altitude of 19,000 feet, reaching a cruising speed of 80 knots. The drone has a wingspan of 10m and a length of 5.5m, featuring a Rotax 912 engine that provides 24 hours endurance. Reach-S has a communications range of 200km, and is suitable for recon and transportation missions with its reusable functionality.