EDGE’s Naval Arm ADSB Holds Keel Laying Ceremony For First FALAJ3 Vessel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) held a keel laying ceremony for the first FALAJ3 naval vessel which is being built for the UAE Armed Forces.

Held under the patronage of Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, and attended by Naval Staff Brigadier Abdullah Faraj Al Mehairbi, Deputy Commander of UAE Naval Forces, and Mansour Almulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, among several other dignitaries, the ceremony marked the completion of keel laying ahead of schedule, reaffirming ADSB’s position as a regional leader in naval shipbuilding and as a strategic partner to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

