Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court launches training programme for teachers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi launched a training programme for teachers, to enhance educational performance across the UAE, in line with the objectives of the Moral Education Curriculum, which was launched in 2016, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The programme aims to train 1,500 teachers nationwide, and with the help of a number of partners and experts in the field has already trained its first group of 400 teachers. The courses are designed for teachers of all academic backgrounds, educational specialities and methodologies.

The Moral Education Curriculum, taught every day for 60 minutes to all students, is based on four pillars, including Character and Morality, The Individual and the Community, Civic Studies, and Cultural Studies.

"The Moral Education Curriculum initiative, which was included in school curricula under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a unique initiative that reflects our wise leadership's vision to build Emirati identity on good values, ethics and behaviours, deepening the global and positive concept of citizenship," said Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education.

Muhamed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, added, "The process of designing and developing the new training and professional programme is based on the feedback and suggestions from former teachers, with particular regard to meeting the requirements of current teachers to ensure an optimal application of the programme across all classes."

The training will be delivered in-person and digitally, and its content and methodologies will address the diversity of the UAE, while providing teachers with the correct tools for modifying and adapting examples and lessons in their classrooms, to reach and engage all students.