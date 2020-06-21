UrduPoint.com
Education And Human Resources Council, Chaired By Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Briefed On Possibility Of Resuming Study Across General Educational Institutions In September With Restrictions

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, briefed on possibility of resuming study across general educational institutions in September with restrictions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2020 (WAM) The education and Human Resources Council, at a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on the Ministry of Education’s plan and vision on the possibility of re-opening educational institutions across the country.

During the meeting, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said that the possibility of resuming study in general educational institutions, including re-opening of public and private universities and schools, will be in next September and according to precautionary measures and depending on assessment of evolving changes related to corona virus, COVID-19, as per health requirements issued by competent authorities.

The possibility of re-opening of educational institutions will take place as per a well-studied plan and within the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the virus, which place the health and safety of students at a top priority, the minister added.

Al Hammadi asserted the ministry's keenness to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety for students, teaching and administrative staff, and help workers through the disinfection of educational institutions and modes of transport nationwide in line with requirements issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and instructions by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The Education and Human Resources Council commended efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Education, educational bodies and teaching and administrative staff at government and private universities and schools. It also praised the guardians and students for the cooperation they showed in implementing the distance learning system.

The Council attributed the success of the e-learning experience and delivery of the aspired results to the high sense of national responsibility shown by all parties concerned.

