‘Education Council’ Enhances Students’ Abilities At Winter Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:30 PM

‘Education Council’ enhances students’ abilities at Winter camp

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) The Sharjah education Council has organised a winter camp in Mleiha to enhance students’ abilities in various areas. The camp aims to prepare a generation of leaders by instilling in them the spirit of competition, initiative and innovation, enhance Emirati authentic and genuine values and augment their future pioneering role.

Targeting 60 students in grades 10 and 11 in Sharjah government and private schools, the camp was held between 23rd and 25th December 2019 for males and from 29th to 31st December 2019 for female students.

The camp is held in cooperation with Mleiha Archaeology Museum, Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, Sharjah Police Sharjah Civil Defence, and Sharjah Women's sports.

It further endeavours to motivate students to do extracurricular activities, strengthen relations between students and local environment, develop their capabilities and social relations and accustom students to bear responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Ahmed Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council, underlined the significance of the camp to bolster cooperation among the various official and community institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah to promote programmes, activities and camps organised for the optimal benefit of children and adolescents.

He said that the Camp also aims to hone students’ skills, raise their awareness of community responsibility and national participation, and develop their capabilities to achieve the emirate’s vision and aspirations.

