ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that ‘’Education is the catalyst for our progress and the foundation of our ambitious path to development.‘’

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, ‘’On the Emirati Day for Education, we honour our resolute educators and all those who contribute to the education sector, acknowledging their invaluable role in building the future of our community."

On the occasion of Emirati Day for Education, H.H. added, “We also celebrate our key partners in developing our educational system, namely the families and parents, appreciating their role in raising, guiding, and fortifying the youth. The family is the cornerstone of proper upbringing, preparing the individual, and instilling the values and ethics passed down from our fathers and mothers. We commend our students, who represent hope and ambition, and we strive to empower them with the best skills, knowledge, and tools to become the leaders of the future.”

Our responsibility in education is clear and singular. The global challenges and changes compel us to continue collaborating—leaders, institutions, schools, families, parents, and individuals—to develop education and adopt a modern and proactive educational experience. In this experience, educational content serves as an essential entry point, integrated with the needs of the economy and society, and capable of driving human development, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted.

H.H. went on to say, “With this purpose, the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council strives to ensure educational policies correspond with labor market needs. We are committed to enhancing academic institutions as centres of creativity, research, and knowledge, making them a cornerstone for individual and community progress.”

On this special day, we reconfirm our dedication to empowering educated, cultured, ambitious, and creative generations capable of driving progress and achievements for our beloved country. Our message to all is that we teach together and learn together. We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who has made education a mission, a gift, and a hope for a brighter future for the UAE and the world, Sheikh Abdullah said in conclusion.

H.H. Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council said, "Emirati Day for Education" is a special event for all of us, as learning and growth are lifelong pursuits. We teach and learn, give and receive, explore and discover. Education is not a one-way process, nor is it confined to schools and universities or limited to a specific stage of life.

Rather, it is a continuous, enriching journey that extends across all ages and every aspect of life."

She indicated, “This day is a perfect opportunity to express gratitude to the remarkable contributions of teachers, mothers, and fathers, and to appreciate the relentless devotion of educators and academic professionals who lay the foundation for future generations. Education is a noble and humanitarian mission through which we shape the future and create a brighter tomorrow for the sons and daughters of our beloved nation.”

H.H. Sheikha Mariam noted, "We look forward to the contribution of all stakeholders in the education field to continue developing education in the UAE and elevating it to the highest global standards, aligned with the Emirati criteria and embracing the nation's identity. We also anticipate that educational entities will work in harmony to provide the best environment for teachers and students. An educational environment based on empowerment, building capacities, promoting innovation, and enhancing future skills among students, all of which contribute to the national development journey.

Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council, that Emirati Education Day” is a momentous occasion that celebrates the continuous progress and accomplishments in our education sector, the fundamental element of the national development. This day is not just a celebration but also a powerful reminder of the critical role education plays in enabling future generations and the profound influence of teachers, fathers and mothers, and educational institutions in nurturing the leaders of the future.

She drew attention that Education is central to our mission at the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council. We continuously work to design educational policies that align with modern and national trends and meet the labor market needs. By ensuring the necessary alignment between educational outcomes and economic and technological shifts, we continue to elevate education in the UAE to the highest global standards—ones that are rooted in national priorities and leverage education as an effective tool for raising generations with innovative mindsets, capable of achieving excellence, leadership, and distinction.

She said in conclusion, "Today, we underscore the vital role of institutions, families, and individuals in designing the future of education, preparing students for future careers and equipping them to navigate life and professional challenges. This day is an opportunity to express our unwavering support for teachers in their noble mission and in creating learning environments that foster student creativity and enhance education quality. Education is by everyone and for everyone to elevate our beloved nation.

