Education Growth Summit to take place in Sharjah on 22nd January

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Expo Centre Sharjah will be hosting the 2nd edition of The Education Growth Summit, TEGS, in Sharjah from 22nd to 23rd January, 2020, following a cooperation agreement recently signed in Bangalore, India.

During a press conference held in Bangalore, the agreement was signed between Expo Centre Sharjah represented by Sultan Shattaf, Director, Sales and Marketing, and K2 Learning, Bangalore’s most preferred institute for commerce education, represented by Sripall D Jain, CEO and Founder of Career Uttsav and Chairman of group company, K2 LEARNING.

Expo Centre Sharjah will also be hosting a special platform that will bring together some of the top companies operating in the educational technology sector, under the theme, "Education Technologies".

A number of representatives from K2 Learning, media and various educational sectors in India attended the signing ceremony.

The TEGS and the "Education Technologies" platform will be organised by K2 LEARNING at the 16th International Education Show, scheduled to take place from 22nd to 24th January, 2020.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, " TEGS will surely be a quality addition to the 16th International Education Show, which enjoys the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority."

"TEGS will be a significant addition to the International Education Show, especially as it will provide a platform for edupreneurs, bringing together elite decision-makers, experts and practitioners involved in the education sector," Shattaf said.

He added that the summit, through the "Education Technologies" platform, will shed light on the latest innovations and possible ways and mechanisms to ensure a qualitative transition in the education sector across the region.

Shattaf highlighted that the 16th International Education Show will see the largest expansion ever since its inception and see new countries taking part, besides a strong presence by Emirati universities, as well as the most prestigious British and German universities.

Jain said, "There is a significant gap in what students want to do and what their parents want them to do, which arises due to a lack of awareness over several factors, which can have a profound impact on the lives of students and their academic journeys. Over the last six years through Career Uttsav, we have been bridging these gaps and helping students and their parents make wise choices aligned to the strengths of every distinctively capable student. Our educational fair is designed to deliver this impact with over 100 universities, educational experts and edupreneurs participating and interacting with students during the fair."

The International Education Show is one of the most important educational exhibitions that hosts academic institutions from all over the region and the world.