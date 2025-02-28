Open Menu

Education In UAE Cornerstone For Building Bright Future, Says Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that education in the United Arab Emirates is the cornerstone for building a bright future and a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development.

In a statement marking the Emirati Day for Education, observed annually on 28th February, Sheikh Nahyan reaffirmed that education is a key driver in solidifying the UAE’s position among the world’s most advanced nations.

He noted that the decision by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to designate 28th February each year as the Emirati Day for Education reflects his visionary leadership and constant commitment to prioritising education in the country.

“This day not only celebrates the nation’s achievements in education but also affirms that investing in minds is the most effective way to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for the UAE,” Sheikh Nahyan stated.

He emphasised that education is the vehicle through which a society’s aspirations, principles, values, and way of life are shaped.

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to providing its citizens with world-class education, noting that the development of educational institutions across the country affirms the UAE’s dedication to creating future generations equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to national and global advancement.

The minister acknowledged the role of education in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, values that the UAE holds dear. He reiterated that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence believes education is the foundation for nurturing a culture of tolerance among future generations, enabling them to serve as models for the world.

