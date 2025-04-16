Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The 11th edition of the Education Interface and middle East Youth Conference and Exhibition will kick off tomorrow under the theme "Education and Society". It is held under the patronage of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The conference's themes and discussion panels draw inspiration from the UAE's 2025 "Year of Society" slogan.

The conference will see the participation of 545 universities, academic institutions, and entities from the public and private sectors. This event continues to empower Emirati youth, shedding light on future careers and jobs and linking them to educational trends and student choices.

The discussion programme includes the participation of ministers, specialists, and experts who will discuss education, society, youth empowerment, and instilling the values ​​of volunteering and sustainability in knowledge.

The two-day event will feature pavilions from participating institutions showcasing educational, training, and skills development opportunities. It will also feature panel discussions addressing the future of education and future work trends with the accelerating advancement of emerging technologies and AI applications.

This year, the exhibition will focus on the following topics: adaptive learning technologies, virtual classrooms and their integration, artificial intelligence in career guidance, and ethical considerations for using artificial intelligence in education.