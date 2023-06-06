UrduPoint.com

Education Is Key To Meeting Requirements Of Next 50 Years: Mansour Bin Zayed

June 06, 2023

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Khalifa Award for Education, stressed that the UAE’s education sector receives generous support from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who considers education as the foundation for human development and a key pillar of the country’s progress.

Sheikh Mansour said the country’s education system achieves notable daily accomplishments in terms of focusing on the elements of the educational process, including students, teachers, school leaders, curricula, programmes, teaching plans and infrastructure that enhance creativity, leadership and innovation, in line with the best international practices applied in advanced educational systems.

He made these statements while honouring the winners of the 16th Khalifa Award for Education, held today at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi under his patronage, and in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award.

Sheikh Mansour went on to highlight the pioneering role of the Khalifa Award for Education in promoting a culture of excellence in the education sector at local, Arab and international levels. Since its launch in 2007, the award has improved the academic performance of various educational institutions, including schools, institutes, colleges and universities, as well as provided support and incentives to individuals working in the education sector and relevant social institutions, he added.

Sheikh Mansour also mentioned the addition of "Early Education" as a category in the award for the first time this year, which reflects the attention and care given by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates to this sector, as the UAE prioritises early childhood and early education through an advanced system of legislation, laws and national initiatives that ensure the healthy, social and educational development of children.

Sheikh Mansour then expressed his hope that the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning will help showcase the UAE's model of early childhood care around the world, and highlight the country’s most prominent experiences, research and specialist studies in this area at a global level.

The ceremony honoured 41 winners, including 25 from the UAE, 12 from the Arab region, and four from the rest of the world, as well as businessman Abdulla Ahmed Al Ghurair, Founder of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, in appreciation of his efforts and contributions to advance the education system locally, regionally and internationally.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Adviser to the UAE President; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Mohammed Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and several officials attended the honouring reception.

