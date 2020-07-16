Education is the engine that will continue to drive nation-building efforts: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has welcomed the top-performing high-school students from around the Emirate to congratulate them on their achievements and offer them advice on their future endeavours.

H.H. Sheikh Saud began by applauding the students for the tremendous efforts they made to achieve their success. "I congratulate you all for this accomplishment and urge you to be prepared as you embark on a new chapter and begin your university life. We need your bright young minds today more than ever to drive our cultural advancement and enhance our effective contribution to building human civilisation," he said.

"Education is key to ensuring accomplishments and the engine that will continue to drive our efforts to build our country and advance its reputation," H.H. Sheikh Saud added. "We, in the UAE, continue to put faith in education as the Primary engine for sustainable development. We rely on enriching our people, who we consider to be the key enablers in building our nation and the focal point of all our government plans. Today, we stand steadfast and confident, in the knowledge that we now possess outstanding capabilities that empower us to continue to achieve the ambitions of the Emirati people."

H.H.

Sheikh Saud credited the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"The leadership’s vision prioritises education, placing it to the fore of all development plans, and this reflects our deep-seated conviction in education’s role in enhancing the UAE’s status regionally and globally and across all sectors," H.H. Sheikh Saud said.

"Investing in human resources is, without a doubt, what the UAE was built upon. This approach enables us to address all current and future challenges, and to keep up with the progress of knowledge and technology transforming the world. We are now reaping the fruit of what we sowed," Sheikh Saud noted.

Concluding the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud asserted that success and excellence is derived from a multitude of factors, chief among them being the support and guidance students receive at home and the quality education provided by schools, in addition to students’ own self-discipline and desire to learn and excel, which lays the groundwork to achieving outstanding results, realising ambitions and playing their part in serving their country.