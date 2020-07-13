Education is the foundation of overall national development: Humaid Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that education is the foundation of overall national development.

The Ruler of Ajman added that excellence reflects a sense of responsibility towards the country, and the leadership is exerting all possible efforts to provide students with the highest educational standards.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid directed that scholarships will be granted to outstanding students to study in UAE universities or abroad while wishing the students luck and success and noting his pride for them.

He made his statement while receiving some outstanding 12th-grade Ajman students from the 2019-2020 academic year at the Ruler's Court today, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

"We honour outstanding students as we appreciate and honour knowledge, and we are keen to encourage future generations to assume their responsibilities and serve their country," Sheikh Humaid said.

Sheikh Humaid praised the significant efforts of the UAE’s leadership in the field of education that led to the excellence of Emirati citizens, as well as the key role of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, in supporting the country’s educational development and prioritising the education sector.

He also lauded the efforts of officials and employees of the education sector and stressed the importance of their role in preparing qualified future generations who can build the country, as well as the major role of parents.

Sheikh Humaid then praised the work of the officials and employees of the Ajman Educational Zone, who include teachers and administrative staff.

At the end of the meeting, which was attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar honoured the students who achieved leading grades at a national level.

The students expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Humaid and thanked him for his gesture, which reflects his keenness to support citizens and encourage them to continue their educational journey. They also stressed that Sheikh Humaid’s support will drive them to continue their higher education and do their best to keep overachieving.

Ali Hassan, Director of the Ajman Educational Zone, thanked Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for honouring the students and for this kind gesture.