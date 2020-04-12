Education ministry to test online exam platform for public schools

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of education on Monday, April 13th, will carry out an online pilot programme to test the effectiveness of the electronic testing system for public schools.

The Ministry said today that the initial mandatory testing will cover mathematics from grades 5-12.

Two thirty-minute sessions be held, the first at 13:00 and the second at 15:00.

Students will be required to download the Safe Exam Browser, and will log in with a password generated through a supplied link.