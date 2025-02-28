Education officials: Education comprehensive national vision for human development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Members of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, have affirmed that education in the UAE is a comprehensive national vision for human development and the celebration of ‘Emirati Day for Education’ is a confirmation of the place of education in the country's remarkable development process.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, stated, “Our celebration of the Emirati Day for Education is a testament to UAE’s enduring commitment to nurturing minds and building capabilities, an approach deeply rooted in our leadership’s vision. The future of our country takes shape within our classrooms, where knowledge ignites ambition, and our renaissance is penned with the letters of our children.”

In the UAE, education transcends the confines of an academic system; it embodies a comprehensive national vision dedicated to human development, the true, inexhaustible wealth and the cornerstone of every remarkable achievement.

“From our wise leaders, we have learned that investing in people is the most enduring guarantee of a nation’s prosperity. Our schools and universities are beacons of hope, our teachers are architects of transformation, and our students are the driving force propelling our nation into the future.”

“Education is a sacred trust, and knowledge is a profound responsibility. The challenges ahead can only be overcome with learning. Today, we reaffirm our pledge to cultivate generations that will proudly raise the UAE’s flag on every global stage and etch its name in the legacy of civilisation and excellence,” she added.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said, that the Emirati Day for Education highlights education’s key role in the nation’s development. She highlighted that dedicating this day as a national occasion underscores education’s strategic importance in shaping the future, enhancing global competitiveness, and empowering youth. “Investing in minds is key to building a brighter future for generations to come.

“The Emirati Day for Education celebrates the nation's educational achievements while paving the way for continued leadership in the field to fulfil national aspirations. Education remains a top priority for leadership, which is committed to strengthening the global competitiveness of the national education system,” she noted.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said, “Emirati Day for Education reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing education, enhancing the country’s global competitiveness, and preparing its generations to drive sustainable development, aligning with the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

“The celebration of the first Emirati Day for Education this year coincides with the announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision of education underpinning societal cohesion and wellbeing. Education is key in building a knowledge-based, developed society, rooted in Emirati values, with the community as an active partner in supporting and advancing the education system.”

He added, “On this occasion, we reaffirm the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s commitment to advancing higher education and positioning the UAE as a global hub for academic excellence. The Ministry is keen to contribute to attracting top talent, equipping generations with modern skills, and empowering this talent to excel professionally while strengthening the national economy and driving development across all sectors.”

Sara bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family, said, “The family is the backbone of the educational journey, serving as the supportive environment from which students embark on their path to knowledge. The Emirati Day for Education is a special occasion where we celebrate the student, the parents, and the teachers. We emphasise the essential role of the family as the Primary nurturing foundation for an individual.

Education is not limited to the classroom but begins at home, where the love for learning and exploration is instilled in the hearts of children.”

She added, "On this occasion, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to building generations that take pride in national values and possess high skills in creativity and innovation. We continue our dedicated efforts to empower families and enhance their role in supporting the educational process, ensuring a balance between the authentic Emirati identity and the requirements of the future, guaranteeing the growth of a confident and capable generation that can contribute to the nation's progress."

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, “ The wise leadership believes that education is the foundation that shapes the future and the main driver that propels the wheel of growth and innovation. Since the establishment of the UAE, great attention has been given to education as the central pillar for building a youthful workforce capable of actively contributing to the positive change that brings about societal prosperity and leadership across various sectors of national priorities.”

He added, “Education is closely linked to human development through the preparation of distinguished talents possessing the knowledge and professional skills that enable them to achieve valuable accomplishments, strengthening the country's position on all levels and in areas with a comprehensive impact on the process of construction and development.”

He further stated that "Emirati Day for Education" is an ideal opportunity to showcase the role of education in achieving sustainable development and a platform to highlight the importance of enhancing shared responsibility between educational institutions and community members in advancing the educational journey in line with the current needs of community and future requirements.

"This day coincides with the "Year of Community," reflecting the integration of roles between families and institutions to achieve shared national goals and visions that require effective collaboration among all relevant stakeholders. This ensures the creation of an educational system capable of meeting the aspirations of youth and preparing them to be active partners in laying the foundations for societal development, supporting national directions to turn challenges into opportunities that contribute to the UAE’s regional and global prominence," he concluded.

Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi, said, “ Investing in education is the fundamental pillar for the future of the UAE, representing the keystone for sustainable development and the creation of a strong and evolving knowledge-based economy. On this day, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to supporting the educational sector and providing the necessary resources to ensure the development of a competitive educational system that will elevate the generations of the future.”

He added, “Empowering the next generations through an educational system based on innovation, advanced technology, and enhanced applied scientific research is the key to the UAE's global leadership and its ability to compete in various sectors in the future. From this perspective, we are keen to strengthen the active partnership between educational institutions and various economic sectors, ensuring that educational outcomes align with the needs of the labor market and preparing national cadres capable of leading the future with efficiency and competence.”

He further stated, “Education is not just an academic system, but the main driver for economic and social progress, and the foundation for building a competitive knowledge-based society. Today, we celebrate the teachers, students, and all those who contribute to this ambitious journey, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to prioritizing education as a national objective to build a more prosperous and innovative future, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”