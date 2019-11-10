Educational tours set to wow students at EXPO 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Schools across the UAE can now sign up their students to explore a world of possibilities at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the launch of an online dedicated booking system for a series of specially designed educational tours.

Four itineraries, curated by the Expo school Programme, will complement educational curriculums and can now be reserved through the recently-launched digital booking system. Parents and teachers are encouraged to learn more at www.schools.expo2020dubai.com.

The system was unveiled earlier this week at a three-day Expo School Leaders Forum, attended by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Jameela Bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education.

"The first World Expo ever held in the region is an unmissable educational platform. Maximising the opportunities offered through the Expo School Programme tours will ensure students enjoy an exceptional learning experience that is full of fun and entertainment, empowering future generations and cementing the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai," said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Several schools, including Amity education Group, Al Arabia for Educational Development, Kings’ School Nad al Sheba, Jebel Ali School and Al Ansar International School, confirmed during the Expo School Leaders Forum that they would sign up their students for the educational journeys.

The list of educational institutions set to take part in the tours includes seven French-curricula schools from across the UAE.

"The World of Opportunities" journey will inspire students to unlock their potential and take an active, positive role in society.

Students will be taken through the past, present and future of mobility on "The Universe in Motion" tour, traversing ancient discoveries and Artificial Intelligence, on a journey that will explain how the physical and digital worlds continue to evolve.