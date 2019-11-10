UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Tours Set To Wow Students At EXPO 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Educational tours set to wow students at EXPO 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Schools across the UAE can now sign up their students to explore a world of possibilities at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the launch of an online dedicated booking system for a series of specially designed educational tours.

Four itineraries, curated by the Expo school Programme, will complement educational curriculums and can now be reserved through the recently-launched digital booking system. Parents and teachers are encouraged to learn more at www.schools.expo2020dubai.com.

The system was unveiled earlier this week at a three-day Expo School Leaders Forum, attended by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Jameela Bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education.

"The first World Expo ever held in the region is an unmissable educational platform. Maximising the opportunities offered through the Expo School Programme tours will ensure students enjoy an exceptional learning experience that is full of fun and entertainment, empowering future generations and cementing the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai," said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Several schools, including Amity education Group, Al Arabia for Educational Development, Kings’ School Nad al Sheba, Jebel Ali School and Al Ansar International School, confirmed during the Expo School Leaders Forum that they would sign up their students for the educational journeys.

The list of educational institutions set to take part in the tours includes seven French-curricula schools from across the UAE.

"The World of Opportunities" journey will inspire students to unlock their potential and take an active, positive role in society.

Students will be taken through the past, present and future of mobility on "The Universe in Motion" tour, traversing ancient discoveries and Artificial Intelligence, on a journey that will explain how the physical and digital worlds continue to evolve.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Dubai Tours Salem 2020 From

Recent Stories

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend grad ..

35 minutes ago

Remarkable turnout of families to the tolerance ac ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman ..

2 hours ago

DIEDC, AAOIFI ink agreement to collaborate on Isla ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.