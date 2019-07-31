UrduPoint.com
EEG Campaign Collects 174,238kg Of Paper Waste For Recycling

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) A campaign by the Emirates Environmental Group, EEG, has resulted in the collection of 174,238kg of paper waste across the UAE.

Some 147 families, 42 schools, and 57 government and private sector entities across the emirates participated in the EEG campaign, 'Recycle.Reforest.Repeat'.

A total of 227 trees will be planted as a result of the project, contributing to EEG’s set target of planting 1,500 trees in 2019. A total of 372,794kg of paper waste was collected since the inception of the programme in 2016.

The 4th edition of the project will result in the mitigation of 674 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and conserve 3,911 million BTU of energy, save 550 cubic metres of landfill space and prevent 2,962 trees from being felled.

Participants effectively backed the global contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15, which calls to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, said, "As an accredited body to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, EEG launched the 'Recycle.Reforest.Repeat' project to celebrate the World Day to Combat Desertification. The project is now running for the fourth year and has seen tremendous growth since inception."

