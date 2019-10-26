EEG collects over 5,000kg of aluminium cans during campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Environmental Group, EEG, once again rallied the nation for its 23rd Cycle of the Can Collection Day, bringing together more than 200 entities from all the Emirates to participate in the event.

The combined effort of various hotels, families, academic institutions and corporations reeled in 5,267 kilograms of aluminium cans for recycling. The EEG achieved 77.8 percent of the target and, therefore, urged the UAE community to achieve the set target of 20,000kgs till December 2019.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, EEG Chairperson, expressed her appreciation for the input the UAE community has place over the last 23 years in the group's Can Collection Campaign.

Since its inception in 1997, the EEG has managed to collect 328,674kg of aluminium cans which have resulted in the mitigating 4,933 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, MTCO2e, saving 7,978 cubic metres of landfill space, and conserving 74,801 million BTU of energy.

The EEG has always striven to educate and raise awareness of the community on conservation issues through active and action-oriented programmes. Besides aluminium cans, EEG also facilitates the collection of paper, plastic, glass bottles, toners and mobile phones for recycling. By conducting such campaigns, EEG is constantly adding to the aim of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, particularly Goal No.

12 which calls on the importance of sustainable consumption and production.

The campaign’s success was due to the collaboration and commitment of various government, corporate and academic institutions, once again highlighting EEG’s attempt to implement UN SDG No. 17, Effective Partnerships for Sustainable Development.

Al Mar’ashi expressed her gratitude to the Emirates Global Aluminum, EGA, for coming on board as a co-sponsor for the Can Collection Campaign 2019. The EEG also appreciated the support of the Dubai Municipality, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Ajman Tourism Development Department, Abela & Co, AF Constructions LLC, American International school of Abu Dhabi, Tristar, McDonald’s UAE, and Lucky Recycling for helping to make this campaign a success.

Despite the support and participation from various entities across the UAE, EEG still faced an uphill challenge in engaging the majority of the hospitality sector, the construction sector and the retailers. The drive is an effective way to embrace goal No. 17 of the UN SDGs, by effectively collaborating with different sectors of society for a sustainable tomorrow.

The top can collectors of the campaign in 2019 will be awarded on World Environment Day in 2020 at the prestigious Emirates Recycling Awards.