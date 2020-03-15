UrduPoint.com
Efficiency Of Roads In Al Dhaid City Increased At Cost AED4.5 Mn

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at cost AED4.5 mn

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The roads in Al Dhaid City in the emirate of Sharjah have been improved at a cost of AED4.5 million to ensure the safety of road users, according to the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA.

The road improvements are part of the SRTA's annual plan to develop roads and enhance infrastructure in various cities in the emirate, said Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the SRTA.

He added that cities in the central region are currently witnessing urban, cultural and tourism development.

He noted that the authority attaches great importance to road development projects in the region, that aim to provide the best services and projects for citizens and residents. This contributes to upgrading the emirate's competitive position, in accordance with the highest levels and enhancing the attractiveness of investments and development.

