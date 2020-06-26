Efforts of wise leadership reason behind successes in confronting COVID-19 pandemic: Abdullah Al Hamed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, said that under the wise leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector has maintained its readiness and enhanced its capabilities in combatting the coronavirus, to ultimately ensure the health and safety of every individual across the emirate.

"The efforts of our wise leadership is the reason behind the successes we have had thus far in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is determined to continue its efforts in ensuring the health and safety of all individuals in the emirate," Al Hamed added.

Al Hamed highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of the Executive Council, who has been kept abreast of all the developments and initiatives related to COVID-19.

"By implementing the highest standards of excellence in healthcare, extensive examinations and the necessary treatment for patients impacted by COVID-19, our hospitals are gradually decreasing the cases.

This reflects the successes of our strategy so far in combatting the virus along with the community’s adherence to the health and safety regulations. I cannot stress enough the importance of continuing to adhere to the preventive measures, as we reach the end of the National Disinfection Programme. We look forward to combatting the coronavirus and maintaining positive results. Our wise leadership has continued to set an example throughout this period for the rest of the world to follow, in the hope that we end the global pandemic in due time," he continued.

Al Hamed also thanked the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, along with frontline healthcare workers and all other teams involved in the fight against the pandemic throughout the National Disinfection Programme. These teams have helped achieve the highest rates of recovery and this would not have been possible without the cooperation and responsibility of residents who adhered to the guidelines and preventive measures.